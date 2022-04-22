Islamabad [Pakistan], April 22 (ANI): Pakistan reported 80 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health said on Friday.

According to data released by the health ministry, the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,527,669, including 1,493,933 recoveries, Xinhua reported.

Currently, 196 patients are in critical condition in the country.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 576,694 infections in total, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 505,857 cases so far, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

