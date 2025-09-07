Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice has sent the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeking to modify Article 153 for better representation of women in the Council of Common Interests (CCI), to the prime minister, who leads the CCI, as reported by The News and Geo News.

Another amendment bill put forward by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, which aims to amend Article 228 to include women in the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), was postponed, with the committee opting to await a formal response from the CII.

Also Read | Knife Attack in Australia: 2 Die After Being Stabbed by Unknown Assailant in Melbourne.

Chaired by Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, the committee engaged in thorough discussions regarding important constitutional and legal reforms to promote justice, equality, and women's rights within Pakistan, according to the Geo News report.

Chairman Senator Farooq H. Naek firmly advocated for the concept of gender inclusion. He remarked, "The Council of Islamic Ideology should benefit from the theological wisdom and perspectives of women. Of the 20 members, there should be a minimum of three women to achieve balance."

Also Read | Arizona Shocker: Man Kills Girlfriend and Her Dog in US, FaceTimes Ex-Lover While Lying Next to Dead Body; Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison.

The Ministry of Law stated that the current membership criteria do not specify gender, as highlighted by the report from Geo News.

The committee recommended that the matter concerning Article 153 be referred to the prime minister and called for formal input from the CII regarding the suggested amendment to Article 228. It also reviewed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Amendment of Article 27), proposed by Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, which aims to enhance the CSS quota for students from Balochistan.

Chairman Senator Farooq H Naek recommended that the bill be withdrawn, referencing a Supreme Court ruling and a provision given by the Ministry concerning modifications in civil service laws and regulations.

He suggested that such changes should be implemented through an Act of Parliament rather than constitutional amendments, as this would provide a quicker and more feasible approach. Senator Abdul Qadir acknowledged the advice but asked for time to examine the court's ruling before deciding to withdraw. This issue was postponed to the next meeting, as reported by Geo News.

In-depth discussions also occurred regarding the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, presented by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, which suggests alterations to Sections 323, 330, and 331. The Ministry of Law informed the committee that they are still awaiting the views of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on this topic.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Aon Abbas, was similarly postponed, as noted in the Geo News report. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)