Islamabad [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): A resolution advocating the prohibition of major social platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube in Pakistan, has reached the Pakistan Senate, Dawn reported.

The resolution, scheduled for debate during Monday's session, is aimed at shielding the younger generation from what it perceives as the "negative and devastating effects" of these platforms, according to Senate secretariat documents obtained by Dawn.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, formerly associated with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), is set to move the resolution. He was expelled by the PPP last month, although no formal reference has been made against him, and the Senate secretariat still lists him as a PPP Senator.

The resolution contends that these digital platforms are fostering norms contrary to "our religion and culture," leading to "hatred amongst the people on the grounds of language and religion." It emphasises that using such platforms to disseminate "negative and malicious propaganda" against the armed forces goes against the country's interests.

The resolution alleges that these platforms serve as conduits for spreading fake news about various issues and attempt to manipulate and promote false leadership to deceive the younger generation.

This push for a comprehensive ban on major social websites coincides with ongoing disruptions to X, previously known as Twitter, following widespread backlash against the judiciary and establishment after the general elections on February 8, as reported by Dawn.

The PPP has disassociated itself from Tangi's resolution, asserting that he should cease using the party's name. Nayyar Bukhari, a senior PPP leader, clarified in a press release that the party has severed ties with Tangi and issued him a show cause notice for deviating from party policy. Despite Tangi's expulsion, the party highlighted that he is still using the PPP's name.

Bukhari revealed that Tangi, whose basic membership has been terminated, is set to retire from the Senate on March 11.

The party urged him to refrain from associating with the PPP, emphasizing the termination of his basic membership and the issuance of a show cause notice as grounds for ceasing the use of the party's name, Dawn reported. (ANI)

