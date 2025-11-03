Sindh [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): Despite a sharp rise in dengue infections, the Sindh Health Department remained largely inactive for weeks before finally announcing what it described as a "proactive approach" to tackle the mosquito-borne disease, but only after dozens of preventable deaths, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, families of victims claim that from October 1 to November 2, at least 30 people, 26 in Hyderabad and four in Karachi, have died due to dengue, while the provincial health department has officially confirmed only six fatalities.

The death of a student in Hyderabad even led to criminal proceedings against doctors of a major government hospital and a teacher at Liaquat Medical University, following judicial orders.

Chief Secretary of Sindh Asif Hyder Shah was forced to hold urgent meetings once the media and political leaders drew attention to the worsening health situation.

He instructed officials to strengthen coordination and expedite fumigation drives. Yet, despite visible spikes in infections, the health department has still not released comprehensive data.

Officials admitted that early figures excluded cases from private laboratories, correcting the courses only after Shah's intervention.

In Hyderabad, the district health officer notably ignored test results from the Diagnostic and Research Laboratory (DRL) at Liaquat University, a facility that played a crucial role during the COVID-19 crisis.

DRL's internal data revealed 2,612 dengue-positive cases in 2023 and 4,283 in 2024, with Latifabad and Qasimabad consistently recording the highest numbers. Between October 1 and 14, 2025, Latifabad alone saw over 2,000 positive cases, as cited by Dawn.

Doctors criticised the authorities for hiding the real figures, arguing that the absence of accurate data makes it impossible to develop effective policies.

The ongoing shortage of dengue testing kits caused by tendering delays and litigation has worsened the crisis, leaving many patients untreated.

The Pakistan Medical Association Sindh chapter expressed alarm, warning that inadequate fumigation and poor preparedness are costing lives.

Health experts fear that the severity of dengue this year may be linked to a viral mutation, urging immediate research and transparency from provincial authorities to prevent a larger catastrophe, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

