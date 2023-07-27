Islamabad [Pakistan], July 27 (ANI): The Sindh Home Department issued a notification imposing the ban on the use of drone cameras in Muharram processions and other religious events citing security reasons, reported ARY News.

The notification said that a complete ban has been imposed on the use of drone cameras and permission will not be granted for any kind of coverage and recordings of the Muharram processions due to security reasons.

Moreover, according to ARY News, the authorities will take legal action against the violators.

Earlier, the Punjab government on Wednesday asked for the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers in the province to maintain law and order during Muharram.

Additionally, the Federal Ministry of Interior decided to deploy the Pakistan Army Troops during the holy month of Muharram, ARY News reported.

Moreover, the Interior Ministry sent a circular to the provinces stating, “Army troops being deployed countrywide under Article 245.” The circular was shared with Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) government.

“The military troops being deployed on the request of the provinces for maintenance of law and order,” the ministry stated.

Furthermore, The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Sunday declared that mobile services will be temporarily banned till the 10th of Muharram (July 29) in Karachi.

The country will mark the first of Muharram, the beginning of the new Islamic year 1445 AH, this evening (July 20), which means Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).

Earlier, the Government of Sindh banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under several measures taken — under Section 144 of the CrPC — to ensure the Ashura days activities continue uninterrupted, Geo News reported. (ANI)

