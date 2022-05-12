Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 (ANI): After the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a warning of a heatwave in Sindh and the rest of the country, the provincial health department imposed a 24-hour emergency to deal with the adverse situation.

The heatwave in Pakistan and India will be exceeding the global expectations, Geo News reported citing a statement issued by Sindh Health Department.

Citing the Meteorological Department's weather alert, the statement stated that the hot weather is likely to grip the country under the influence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere from next Sunday.

In Sindh, the heatwave will be impacting Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Khairpur, Naushero Feroze, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot, according to Geo News.

The health department also issued an advisory for the health facilities across Sindh to follow. It stated that the control room at the provincial level should be established and it should also ensure the availability of air conditioning, ice, backup electric supply and water at special wards. There were many other details that are also added in the advisory.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that a severe heatwave is likely to grip Sindh till May 16, according to Geo News.

According to the Meteorological department, the mercury can touch 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the province and can also exceed 40 degrees Celsius in Karachi during the heatwave.

"Currently, Karachi is not under the influence of heatwave. However, due to high humidity in the air, the greater intensity of temperature is being felt," said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz said that the mercury may even hit 50 degrees Celsius in different parts of Sindh. He said that the intensity of the heat was recorded higher than normal in the upper, central, and southern Punjab as well as different parts of Balochistan, reported Geo News.

"The heatwave has gripped different parts of the country and may continue till May 15. During this period, the intensity of heat will be higher than normal," he added. (ANI)

