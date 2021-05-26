Karachi [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): In view of rising coronavirus caseload, Sindh government on Tuesday imposed additional COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

A notification to this effect was issued by the provincial Home Department, a day after the Provincial Task Force met to review the situation and discuss the possibility of introducing additional restrictions to stem the rising positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the province, particularly in Karachi, reported Dawn.

As per the notification, dated May 25, the following restrictions will be applicable, in addition to the ones announced earlier: All movement of vehicular traffic to be restricted after 8 pm, with the exception of emergency vehicles and for deliveries; ban on all kinds of private parties, functions, weddings with more than 10 people in attendance; no indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants; delivery and takeout can remain open till midnight; all parks to remain closed, including walking and jogging tracks, reported Dawn.

A day earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had lamented that 50 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country were present in Sindh.

The Chief Minister had also ordered the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police to ensure implementation of the following restrictions placed by the government, reported Dawn.

Earlier on Saturday, the Provincial Task Force had decided to continue with the ongoing restrictions for the next two weeks with strict SOPs across the province.

"The educational institutions in the province would be opened when the COVID-19 situation would improve," the Chief Minister had said, and directed the Education Minister to take the necessary measures to vaccinate teachers at all educational institutions, reported Dawn.

Saturday's decision had come after the Sindh government had decided on Thursday to continue with the existing restrictions due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases witnessed after Eid ul Fitr. (ANI)

