Karachi [Pakistan], December 7 (ANI): A day after the Sindh cabinet approved a proposal to amend a law permitting the appointment of a non-PhD "public sector official in grade 21 or above" as vice chancellor of a public university, teachers have raised serious concerns regarding its implications.

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa), Sindh chapter, met senior government officials on Thursday to discuss their reservations. They voiced apprehensions about the decision's potential to harm the academic integrity of universities, Dawn reported.

Also Read | Atrocities on Minorities in Bangladesh: US Congressman Krishnamoorthi Expresses Concern, Calls on Bangladesh To End Anti-Hindu Violence, Ensure Fundamental Rights.

A delegation comprising Fapuasa President Dr Akhtiar Ghumro, Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) President Mohsin Ali, and NED University Teachers Association President Kamran Zakria engaged in discussions with Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) Chairman Tariq Rafi, SHEC Secretary Moin Siddiqui, and Universities and Boards Secretary Abbas Baloch.

The teachers underscored that appointing bureaucrats without academic credentials as vice chancellors could undermine the ethos and academic culture of universities, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Syria Civil War: India Issues Advisory With Emergency Helpline Numbers, Asks Citizens To Avoid Travelling to Conflict-Torn Country.

Officials clarified during the meeting that the proposed amendment aims to expand the candidate pool for vice chancellor positions, ensuring a broader selection process. However, the teachers expressed continued concern about the long-term repercussions of appointing non-academics to these critical roles.

The delegation noted, "Detailed deliberations were held on the potential adverse consequences of appointing bureaucrats as vice-chancellors, which could undermine the academic ethos of universities. The officials explained that the intent is to broaden the pool of applications for vice chancellor positions to ensure more choice."

Ghumro highlighted that the concerns reflected the collective views of university faculty members across Sindh. He stressed the necessity of prioritising academic qualifications and teaching experience when selecting vice chancellors, Dawn reported.

He also noted, "The SHEC chairman and secretary boards assured us that no decisions compromising the autonomy of universities will be made. They told us that the cabinet hasn't taken any such decision and that the government will not appoint non-academicians as university vice-chancellors." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)