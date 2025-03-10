Karachi [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): At least six people, including women and children, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in an Afghan camp on the outskirts of Pakistan's Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday at the Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 10: Olivia Wilde, Madhavrao Scindia, Omar Abdullah and Ivan Rakitic - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 10.

According to police, four people were injured in the roof collapse. The impacted family belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu. Authorities have been conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has directed Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders staying in Pakistan to leave the country by March 31. In the statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior said that Afghan nationals will be deported from April 1, ARY News reported.

Also Read | Elon Musk's DOGE Rolling Out GSAi Custom AI Chatbot To Automate Some Government Tasks for Federal Employees.

In a statement, Pakistan's Interior Ministry said, "Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) is being implemented since November 1, 2023. In continuation of the government's decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders."

The statement further said, "All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence from April 1, 2025."

It said that ample time had already been given to Afghan refugees for their dignified return, according to ARY News report.

The ministry said, "It is emphasised that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place."

Pakistan's Interior Ministry said, "Pakistan has been a gracious host and continues to fulfill its commitments and obligations as a responsible state. It is reiterated that Individuals staying in Pakistan will have to fulfill all legal formalities and abide by Pakistan's constitution."

More than 80,000 Afghans living in Pakistan were illegally repatriated to their country since Pakistan started the campaign in 2023. It is estimated that around 3 million Afghans still reside in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)