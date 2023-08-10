Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 (ANI): After the Pakistan National Assembly was dissolved on Wednesday night, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will be observing ‘Thanksgiving Day’ on Thursday, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PTI core committee decided to commemorate the day, as the 16-month tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government ended on Wednesday.

The PTI has decided to put forth a detailed analysis of the "devastation" caused by the PDM-led incompetent government before the nation, Geo News quoted the statement.

The former ruling party will inform the masses about the “censorship of media” and repression against journalists”, it added.

Details related to skyrocketing inflation and economic disaster will also be brought before the nation.

The party has also expressed its disappointment over the court hearing in connection with an appeal against the sentence handed down to the deposed prime minister Imran Khan, who was removed from office in April last year via a vote of no confidence, Geo News reported.

A Pakistan district and sessions court on August 5, sentenced PTI Chairman Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.

He was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Khan, who has expressed his disappointment over being in jail and said that he doesn't want to stay there, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

While speaking to his lawyers in the Attock jail, Imran Khan said, "Take me out of here; I don't want to remain in jail," according to the officials. The PTI Chairman Imran Khan also stated that he remains holed up inside his prison cell in "distressing" conditions, as per the sources.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's meeting with the leader of the opposition Raja Riaz is also set to take place on Thursday, as the process to appoint a caretaker PM enters its final phase, ARY News reported citing sources.

This comes as Pakistan's President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Wednesday night after prime minister Shehbaz Sharif forwarded a summary to President Dr Arif Alvi for dissolution of the lower house of the Parliament. (ANI)

