Islamabad [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday ruled out a merger with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), even if PTI were to regain its election symbol of the 'bat,' reasoning that the two were political parties with different orientations, Dawn reported.

Previously, PTI-backed independent candidates had aligned with SIC after PTI lost its electoral symbol of the 'bat' following the February 8 elections.

Previously, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a four-one verdict, determining that the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) was not entitled to claim quotas for reserved seats, as per Dawn.

This decision was based on non-curable legal defects and a violation of mandatory provisions concerning the submission of party lists for reserved seats, as stipulated by the law.

"Barrister Gohar was questioned about a possible merger with the SIC in case the PTI was given its election symbol back, to which he said: "If they (the SIC) call for a merger, then their party can do it, but since it is a religious party, maybe they might not go for a merger, and we are a different kind of democratic party, so we will keep our own platform," said the PTI leader during an interview with DawnNewsTV show 'Doosra Rukh' on Sunday,

According to Dawn, Gohar said the party and its members were waiting on the ECP to recognise and notify the recently held intraparty elections on March 3 and return the symbol of the 'bat' to the party.

"It's been one month, and we still haven't been given the certificate," he said, adding that it was very "unfortunate.".

"It was "obvious" that if the PTI was given its certificate and election symbol, then its members, currently part of the SIC, would return to the party, adding that these aspects were part of the memorandum of understanding with the SIC as well," he added.

Furthermore, he affirmed that they are waiting for official confirmation before actively participating in parliamentary proceedings.

"We will join our party when we receive the certificate and will participate in Parliament from its platform." PTI leader Barrister Gohar said.

Barrister Gohar said the PTI had a "very good understanding" with the SIC and both parties would continue to be represented in Parliament.

However, he did criticise the ECP and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for not awarding the SIC the reserved seats in Parliament.

Barrister Gohar downplayed the matter of a recent meeting held by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government at Peshawar's Corps Commander's House. He expressed that while it might have been preferable for the meeting to take place at the Chief Minister's House, it wasn't a major concern if the cabinet had chosen to convene at the Corps Commander's House for specific reasons.

He stressed that a "working relationship" needed to be maintained and pointed towards the security climate of the province.

Ali Zafar PTI candidate for opposition leader in Senate pollsEarlier today, Gohar announced that Barrister Ali Zafar would be the party's candidate for the opposition leader in the upcoming Senate chairman and deputy chairman polls.

Addressing a press conference along with other PTI leaders, he said that without representation from KP in the Senate -- since Senate elections were postponed in the province -- the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections shouldn't be conducted.

When questioned about rifts within the party leadership after PTI leader Shehryar Afridi said that there were some "snakes" and "hypocrites" in the party, Gohar said that matters of the party should be discussed on party platforms. (ANI)

