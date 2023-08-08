Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Supreme Court on Monday over Imran Khan's conviction in the Toshakhana Case asking it to declare the verdict "null and void", reported ARY News.

According to the plea, which was submitted in accordance with Article 184(2) of the Constitution, Toshakhana's case is sought to have been reheard because the PTI leader did not receive a fair trial.

"A fundamental right under Article 10A, The Right to a Fair Trial, has been denied to Imran Khan the former Prime Minister of Pakistan in relation to his conviction in the Toshakhana case," the petition read, according to Geo News.

Khan was detained and transferred to Attock jail on August 5 after being found guilty by a district and sessions court in the federal capital of engaging in corrupt behaviour in connection with the state gift depository, which he disputes.

The Toshakhana verdict was given by Additional and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar.

ADSJ Dilawar sentenced Khan to three years in jail, along with a fine of (PKR) 100,000, while issuing an arrest warrant for his immediate arrest, Geo News reported.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also approached the IHC petitioning that Khan be moved to Adiala jail and be provided better or A-Class facilities, since he was "accustomed to a better mode of life."

PTI filed the petition after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on August 5 after a district and sessions court in the federal capital convicted him for corrupt practices in connection with the Toshakhana case.

The petition filed by PTI reads, "Since childhood, the petitioner is from an affluent family, and later due to his education, habits, and social and political status in the society, has got accustomed to a better mode of life... is a graduate of Oxford University, UK and the ... captain of Pakistan national Cricket..."

The petition reads, "Keeping in view the petitioner's social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-Class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules," according to Geo News report. (ANI)

