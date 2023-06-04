Lahore [Pakistan], June 4 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi on Sunday was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in illegal appointments case, reported Geo News.

On Sunday, a Lahore anti-corruption court denied the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment's (ACE) request for physical detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly unlawful recruitments case.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk sentenced the former Punjab chief minister to 14 days in prison.

Earlier today, the former Punjab chief minister, who was arrested by ACE authorities for allegedly making unlawful appointments in the Punjab Assembly, appeared in court in Lahore under tight security, Geo News.

Elahi was detained for the third time by the Punjab ACE on Saturday after a local court in Gujranwala awarded him relief in two corruption allegations.

According to an ACE spokeswoman, Elahi illegally recruited 12 people for grade 17 jobs in the Punjab Assembly.

By manipulating the documents, the candidates were recruited in the provincial legislature. "The illegal recruitments were made through fake testing services," claimed the spokesperson reported Geo News. (ANI)

