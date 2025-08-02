Islamabad [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): The federal government of Pakistan has decided to resume the deportation of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens, ARY News reported, quoting the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry stated that the move will involve the application of Section 14-B of the Foreigners Act to facilitate the repatriation of Afghan nationals who are currently under trial. "Additionally, individuals convicted or facing ongoing legal proceedings will also be deported," the ministry said, as reported by ARY News.

Also Read | Donald Trump Orders 2 Nuclear Submarines Near Russia After Former President Dmitry Medvedev's Remarks on Soviet-Era Strike Capability.

The Ministry of Interior also noted that the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, which previously allowed Afghan refugees to legally reside in Pakistan, expired on June 30, 2025. "Consequently, PoR cardholders remaining in the country after this date are now considered illegal residents," the ministry said.

ARY News further reported that the ministry has issued directives to all relevant stakeholders, including district administrations, police forces, prison authorities, and other officials, to initiate the arrest and deportation of illegal foreign nationals.

Also Read | Is There a Surya Grahan on August 2, 2025? Is the Longest Solar Eclipse of the Century Causing 6 Minutes of Darkness Across the World Taking Place Today? NASA Debunks Viral Claim.

In line with the federal government's directive, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Home Department has also instructed Afghan nationals holding PoR cards to return to Afghanistan. "The department has directed Afghan nationals to report to transit points in Peshawar and Landi Kotal for repatriation," ARY News quoted the KP Home Department as saying.

This instruction is in accordance with the federal orders issued on July 31, 2025, the KP Home Department confirmed. The department reiterated that "the PoR card validity expired on June 30, 2025, rendering the stay of Afghan citizens in Pakistan illegal thereafter."

Furthermore, Afghan nationals who do not possess valid visas or passports "will no longer be permitted to reside in Pakistan," the department added. It also warned that Afghan citizens still residing in Pakistan beyond June 30 "will be classified as illegal migrants."

The nationwide crackdown marks the latest phase of Pakistan's efforts to regulate undocumented migration and enforce its immigration laws. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)