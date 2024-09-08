Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): The trader community in Pakistan has been struggling to stay afloat as the administration has been imposing heavy taxes on every essential commodity because of an ongoing economic crisis.

Recently, traders and businessmen across Islamabad observed a shutter-down strike against overbilling and heavy taxes implemented by the government. The 'fed-up' business community said that, instead of reducing the luxuries that elites or government employees enjoy in Pakistan, the government has been squeezing the general public by imposing heavy taxes.

The demonstrators called upon the government for its poor policy formation and stated that, business in Pakistan is already in poor condition, and the traders are not ready to compromise with their basic demands on the trader-friendly schemes.

Raja Javed Iqbal, a trader from Islamabad, highlighted that there are at least 10 additional taxes on commercial electricity bills, and if this situation continues, no business can continue smoothly.

Iqbal mentioned, "These electricity bills are now out of our reach. We are not able to understand how the schemes which the government claims are for our benefit will be positive for us. They have imposed several taxes on us traders; why don't they reduce their expenses. Instead of using luxury cars, why don't they use buses just like us?"

"What sort of public service is this, where the public servant enjoys all the luxury and the general public is pushed towards poverty? One can observe very well we are forced to pay bills despite zero income and this is increasing our losses further," he added.

The local trader further claimed that all the international loans being secured by Pakistan are being spent by the politicians sitting in power.

Iqbal said, "Our government often takes loans from international lenders, where does all of it go? It is surely spent on maintaining the fleet of cars given to people of power own. All of that money must be spent on us because that money is our money and they are using it for their own luxurious lives." (ANI)

