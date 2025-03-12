Beijing, Mar 12 (PTI) A concerned China on Wednesday condemned the hijacking of a passenger train by militants in Pakistan's Balochistan province and expressed readiness to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation with Islamabad.

“We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here while replying to a question on the train hijacking by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Mao said China firmly opposes terrorism in any form.

The Jaffar Express, carrying some 400 passengers in nine coaches, was going from Quetta to Peshawar when militants derailed it using explosives and hijacked it. Security forces rescued 190 passengers, killing 30 militants as they continued to battle insurgents for a second day Wednesday.

“We will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability, and protecting the safety of the people," Mao said.

“China stands ready to strengthen counterterrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan and jointly keep the region peaceful, secure and stable,” she said.

The hijacking of the train, the biggest attack carried out by Baloch militants, is viewed with serious concern here as Beijing has been highlighting its apprehensions to Pakistan over the safety of hundreds of Chinese personnel working on the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Besides fighting for the independence of Balochistan, BLA has also carried out numerous attacks on Chinese personnel working in the projects being carried out under the CPEC, connecting Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province.

BLA alleges exploitation of the rich natural resources of Balochistan by Pakistan and China.

China has been pressing Pakistan to step up security to protect its nationals.

Last month, China and Pakistan agreed to enhance intelligence sharing and security cooperation to deal with recurring militant attacks against Chinese personnel working on the CPEC projects during President Asif Ali Zardari's visit to Beijing.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who accompanied Zardari, held talks with his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun on dealing with the BLA as well as hardline Islamic militant groups which were opposed to the CPEC.

Due to recurring attacks, China has been pressing Pakistan to allow its armed forces to provide security to them.

According to reports, Pakistan was reticent about acceding to China's proposal, apprehending political backlash back home to permit Chinese security personnel to operate from its soil.

