Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 27 (ANI): Tribesmen staged a protest outside the Azam Warsak police station, demanding justice and compensation following a mortar shell explosion in Birmal tehsil, Lower South Waziristan, as reported by the Dawn.

The blast, which occurred yesterday, resulted in the death of a child and left three others injured. The demonstration was led by the relatives of the deceased child, who expressed their grief and frustration over the tragic incident, the Dawn reported.

Also Read | OpenAI Copyright Infringement Lawsuit: NDTV, Hindustan Times, Indian Express Join ANI To Sue ChatGPT Developer Over Unauthorised Use of Content.

According to the Dawn, the protesters presented four main demands to the government- an end to the "unnecessary" night time firing by security forces and police, justice for the families of the victims, removal of any explosive material from the area, and compensation for the families of the deceased and injured children.

According to Lower South Waziristan district police officer Asif Bahader, the incident occurred when four children discovered a mortar shell while playing near Azam Warsak Bazaar. The shell exploded, killing one child and injuring the other three, the Dawn highlighted.

Also Read | January 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 27.

The district police chief expressed his sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the affected families. Meanwhile, the medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana reported that two of the injured children had been discharged after surgery, while the third remained under treatment.

Following discussions with the authorities, the protesters dispersed after receiving assurances that their demands would be addressed. The police and local officials pledged to investigate the incident thoroughly and take appropriate action to prevent such occurrences in the future. The protest highlighted ongoing concerns over safety in the region, particularly in areas affected by conflict and the presence of unexploded ordnance, the Dawn reported.

The tragic incident has sparked renewed concerns about the safety of children in conflict-affected areas, particularly regarding unexploded ordnance. Local authorities have pledged to take necessary actions to ensure the safety of residents, clear hazardous materials, and address the grievances of the affected families. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)