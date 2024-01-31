Lahore [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): At least five people were injured in a firing incident that took place at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Malik Habib Awan's rally in Lahore, reported by ARY News.

The outlet reported that an unidentified assailant opened fire during the PML-N rally on Tuesday, injuring five individuals, including the brother of the political candidate from constituency PP-154. The armed individual fled from the scene. The police are investigating the matter to nab the accused.

In a separate clash between workers from two political parties in Nazimabad, a man named Faraz, aged 48, was killed, and another, Rao Talha, was injured during a firing incident. Both the deceased and the injured were affiliated with a political party, according to officials, as reported by ARY News.

Following the violent incident in Nazimabad, unidentified individuals set two vehicles on fire in Nazimabad 2. Police officials reported that a fire tender promptly reached the spot, successfully extinguishing the flames.

The escalating political tensions leading up to the general elections scheduled for February 08 have seen a substantial deployment of police and ranger personnel in the area, ARY News reported.

The incidents underscore the volatile political climate, with confrontations between rival parties becoming more frequent. Authorities remain vigilant, addressing challenges to ensure a secure electoral process amidst the heightened tensions. (ANI)

