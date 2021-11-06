Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): Pakistani forces reportedly arrested two students from the University of Balochistan (UoB) Quetta, and moved them to an unknown location, reported local media.

Pakistani forces forcibly disappeared both the students from the university hostel on Monday, said The Balochistan Post citing reports.

The abductees were identified as Sohail Ahmed son of Lal Muhammad and Fasih Baloch. Both are said to be residents of the Noshki district of Balochistan, the publication said.

The students of Balochistan University have called for a protest against the raids on the student's hostel. (ANI)

