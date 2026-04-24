Balochistan [Pakistan], April 24 (ANI): Reports of enforced disappearances in Balochistan continue to raise serious human rights concerns, with two more Baloch women allegedly taken during separate security operations in Khuzdar and Kech districts, according to families and advocacy groups, as reported by The Balochistan Post

According to The Balochistan Post, Pakistani forces raided a home in the Istakhli area of Naal, Khuzdar, on April 22.

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During the operation, family members were allegedly assaulted, and a woman identified as Sameena, daughter of Dost Muhammad from Ornach, was taken into custody. Her cousin, Qambar, was also detained. Both individuals were reportedly moved to an undisclosed location, with no information provided about their legal status or whereabouts.

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan confirmed the incident, expressing concern over the increasing number of cases involving women. It stated that the detainees have effectively been subjected to enforced disappearance, as they have not been presented before any court. In another case, 22-year-old Gul Banuk was reportedly detained during a late-night raid in Kech district's Singabad area on April 14. According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), her location remains unknown.

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BYC leader Dr Sabiha Baloch criticised the detentions, questioning the lack of due process and legal transparency. She argued that targeting women appears to be a tactic aimed at exerting pressure on families and discouraging dissent. She further alleged that detainees are often held incommunicado and later produced under questionable circumstances, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The incidents follow a string of similar incidents. Earlier cases include the alleged detention of Khadija Baloch, a nursing student in Quetta, and Haseena Baloch, reportedly picked up in Karachi. Rights organisations claim that at least five Baloch women have disappeared in April alone, with nearly 15 reported missing in recent months, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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