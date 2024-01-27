Islamabad, January 27: Iconic Pakistani playback and Qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been embroiled in controversy after a video allegedly depicting the singer subjecting his personal employee to physical torture went viral on social media, reported Samaa TV. In the purported video, the singer, known for his melodious voice, is seen resorting to physical violence, using shoes and slapping the employee.

The graphic video, circulating online, reportedly shows Khan repeatedly slapping and kicking the employee, even using his shoes as weapons, Samaa TV reported. Voices can be heard pleading for him to stop, highlighting the severity of the alleged incident and raising serious questions about his conduct and sending shockwaves through the Pakistani music industry and beyond. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Beating Servant in Video? Pakistani Singer Allegedly Assaults His Staff in Clip Going Viral.

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Beats His Personal Employee

Famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali khan beating his servent for bottle of Alcohol pic.twitter.com/9DZwYxgPmV — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 27, 2024

Watch Video Report on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Beating His Servant

The incident raises concerns about the singer's behaviour and its impact on the well-being of his employees. Such an egregious violation of humanity is disheartening, especially from an individual celebrated for his artistic contributions, Samaa TV reported.

Samaa TV quoted sources suggesting that such violent behaviour among singers, often attributed to substance abuse, has become a worrying trend. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities behind the glamorous facade of the music industry, where even celebrated artists like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are not immune to allegations of misconduct and abuse.

