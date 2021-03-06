Peshawar, Mar 6 (PTI) Pakistani security forces on Saturday gunned down two terrorists in an exchange of gunfire in northwest Pakistan's restive Waziristan district near Afghan border.

A soldier was also injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists in Manzar Khel area in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

One of the terrorists killed was identified as Aadil Khan, who was associated with a banned terrorist outfit headed by terrorist Toofan Khan. The other terrorist has not been identified yet.

