Islamabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday appreciated the decision by the US administration to withdraw the leftover military equipment from Afghanistan reaffirmed commitment to continue cooperation with the US in the field of counter terrorism.

Dar made the remarks during the phone call he received from the US National Security Advisor (NSA) Michael Waltz on Tuesday, Foreign Office said in a statement here.

Pakistan has often stated that the weapons left by the US after hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 were being used by the terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) against the country.

President Trump recently announced to retrieve weapons left in the wake of hasty withdrawal from Kabul.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue its cooperation with the US in the field of counter terrorism. “He also appreciated President Trump's announcement to withdraw the US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan,” FO said.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister congratulated the NSA on his assumption of office and reiterated that Pakistan looked forward to building on its longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States under President Trump and his administration.

The NSA conveyed President Trump's appreciation and thanks for the Government of Pakistan's efforts in countering terrorism.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation in IT, energy and mineral sectors. They also agreed on the need to have continued dialogues on trade, investment, climate change and health as part of a broad-based agenda in the days to come, according to the FO statement.

