Peshawar [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Numerous residents of Peshawar have claimed that the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is imposing severe power outages on them, even though they consistently pay their electricity bills, Dawn News reported.

The affected areas include Hazar Khawani, Afridi Abad, Ganj, Kakshal, Lahori Gate, City Circular Road, Garhi Khana, Gulbahar, and Charsadda Road. Citizens expressed anger at the prolonged and unscheduled power outages, especially during the intense summer heat, which they described as "unbearable," Dawn News noted.

Also Read | PM Modi in Maldives: PM Narendra Modi Maldivian Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef During State Visit (See Pics).

Ihsanullah Allah, a trader from the area, told Dawn News that power breakdowns were frequent and occurred at short intervals. "We are paying bills regularly, yet we're punished like defaulters," he said. Another resident from Hazar Khawani said they were forced to buy ice as refrigerators were non-functional due to low voltage. He also mentioned the suffering of his ailing father, who had to be manually fanned throughout the night.

Gulbahar residents voiced similar frustrations, noting that their area was considered a posh locality but had still been clubbed with high-loss feeders like Hazar Khawani. This reclassification, they said, was unfair and unjustified, Dawn News reported.

Also Read | NISAR Satellite Launch Next Week: First Joint Satellite Mission by ISRO and NASA Result of Global Teamwork and Technology.

Residents of Shaheen Colony and Swati Phattak also blamed local lawmakers for abandoning them after the elections. Sadiq Babu, a community elder, criticised Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders for failing to return to their constituencies. He warned of street protests if gas and electricity issues continued unresolved.

Daudzai area councillor Gohar Ali Khan told Dawn News that sometimes power was cut for the entire night without warning, increasing public resentment.

According to PESCO, the increased outages are due to high losses on certain feeders, with some losses exceeding 80 per cent. The company attributes this to electricity theft and non-payment of dues, and claimed that loadshedding is part of efforts to reduce financial losses, Dawn News reported.

A PESCO spokesperson told Dawn News that a recent decision to extend loadshedding on 75 high-loss feeders had been reversed due to widespread protests in Peshawar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)