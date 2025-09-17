Islamabad [Pakistan] 17 September (ANI) Pakistan is witnessing a sharp rise in outward migration, with almost 2.9 million citizens departing the country in the past three years, driven by low wages, scarce facilities, and unaffordable private education. According to official data from the Protectorate of Emigrants, a total of 2,894,645 individuals left between 2022 and September 15, 2025, paying Rs2.66 billion in migration fees during the process, reported The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the migration is not confined to unskilled workers; it also includes professionals such as doctors, engineers, IT experts, teachers, bankers, accountants, auditors, designers, and architects, as well as drivers, plumbers, welders, and other skilled labourers. Significantly, women now constitute a notable share of those choosing to leave.

Figures from the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment highlight that Punjab has sent the highest number of migrants from 1981 to August 2025, at 7,245,052 individuals. It is followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (3,575,954), Sindh (1,281,495), and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) (813,526). In comparison, the Northern Areas (30,776) and Balochistan (813,526) account for the lowest numbers. Overall, 13,885,816 Pakistanis have emigrated since 1981, as cited by The Express Tribune.

A joint assessment by Denmark's Foreign Affairs Ministry and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) found that around 40% of Pakistanis wish to leave the country. This reflects the growing disillusionment caused by inflation, unemployment, and political turbulence.

The situation is further complicated by rising illegal migration. Unlawful entries into Europe spiked 280% in the first ten months of 2022, with nearly 8,800 Pakistanis making the dangerous journey by the end of 2023. Many travelled through Dubai, Egypt, and Libya, risking their lives for better opportunities. Migration interest is currently strongest in Balochistan, PoJK, and PoGB, particularly in urban centres where economic stress is acute. Experts warn that the surge in irregular and unsafe migration over the last two years highlights deepening despair. With the trend accelerating, Pakistan faces a potential brain drain crisis, losing critical talent and labour that could otherwise strengthen its fragile economy, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

