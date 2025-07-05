Balochistan [Pakistan], July 5 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reported a wave of protests and strikes across Balochistan following the extrajudicial killing of Zeeshan Zaheer, a dedicated member of the BYC, by what the Committee describes as state-backed death squads.

According to a series of posts on X by BYC, a complete shutter-down strike was observed on July 4 in Chaghi, Nokundi, and Dalbandin. Shops, markets, and public transport came to a standstill as residents protested against the killing of Zeeshan Zaheer and ongoing state repression in the region. The strike was organised in response to a call by BYC, which demanded justice and accountability.

Also Read | Australia Shocker: Man Tries To Lure 13-Year-Old Boy With PlayStation for Sex, Sentenced 2 Years in Jail.

In Dalbandin, the strike was accompanied by a large protest rally led by BYC's local zone. Men and women marched through the streets, chanting slogans against extrajudicial violence and enforced disappearances. BYC stated that the rally reflected the public's growing frustration with the impunity granted to state forces operating in Balochistan.

A parallel protest rally was held in Nushki, organised by the BYC, Nushki Zone. Protesters there highlighted the personal tragedy of Zeeshan Zaheer's family. His father, a victim of enforced disappearance since 2015, remains missing. "Instead of returning the father, the state handed over the son's body," BYC wrote on X, calling the killing a chilling example of generational persecution in Balochistan.

Also Read | 'Feels Like Something Divine, Blessing From Past Life': Indian Diaspora Overjoyed After Meeting PM Narendra Modi in Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

The BYC emphasised that Zeeshan's killing is not an isolated incident but part of a systematic campaign by Pakistani forces to crush political resistance and silence Baloch voices. The Committee reiterated its demand for international human rights organisations and the United Nations to intervene and investigate what it terms as "institutionalised war crimes" being committed in Balochistan.

Balochistan has been the focus of persistent human rights concerns for decades. The region has faced cycles of violence involving separatist movements, heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalisation. These issues have drawn attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)