Islamabad, Nov 8 (PTI) Pakistan's top military brass on Monday briefed a bipartisan parliamentary panel on matters related to national security as well as internal and external challenges faced by the country.

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed along with other senior military officers gave an in-camera briefing to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) at the Parliament House.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired the meeting and the PCNS members from the Senate and the National Assembly as well as all provincial chief ministers attended the session, according to a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

"The participants were comprehensively briefed about matters pertaining to national security, foreign affairs, and internal and external challenges faced by the country. They were also briefed about regional and political challenges especially the situation” in Kashmir and Afghanistan, the statement said.

It further said that the lawmakers were briefed about the positive role of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan, which is now ruled by the Taliban.

"Pakistan believes that peace in Afghanistan would pave (the way) for regional peace and development," according to the statement.

The army told the lawmakers that Pakistan was "making every effort to ensure that the current situation does not give rise to another humanitarian and economic crisis which would add to the plight of the people," it said.

"It was also hoped that the territory of Afghanistan would not be used against Pakistan,” the statement said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who attended the briefing, later told the media that the ISI chief gave a presentation while the army chief answered questions from the lawmakers.

However, no more details were shared by the foreign minister.

This was the third meeting of the PCNS and its last meeting in July was attended by General Bajwa and spy chief Lt Gen Hameed.

Earlier, media was barred from entering the parliament building to cover the PCNS due to "security reasons", prompting the journalists to stage a sit-in outside the parliament.

