Islamabad, May 7 (PTI) Pakistan's top security body on Wednesday said the armed forces have been duly authorised to undertake retaliation "at a time, place, and manner of its choosing" to avenge the loss of lives in the Indian military strikes.

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the missile strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Also Read | Kentucky: Boy Uses Mother's Phone To Order 70,000 Lollipops via Amazon To Share With Friends, Runs Up INR 3 Lakh Bill.

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar's 10 family members and four close aides were killed in the attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur.

A hurriedly called National Security Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all services chiefs and senior officers, described the strikes as "unprovoked” and an “unlawful act of war".

Also Read | Japan Knife Attack: Man With Knife Slashes 2 Commuters During Rush Hour in Tokyo Subway Station, Accused Arrested.

An NSC statement warned that in consonance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defence, “at a time, place, and manner of its choosing” to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives in the Indian strikes.

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorised to undertake corresponding actions in this regard,” the statement said.

Addressing a session of the Parliament later, Prime Minister Shehbaz claimed that the Pakistan armed forces destroyed five Indian jets. He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.

He lauded the Pakistan Air Force and its chief "for the swift response", saying that the armed forces had prior intelligence about India's plans.

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday hitting nine terror targets in PoK and Punjab in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people. Citing “cross-border linkages” to the horrific attack, India had promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif earlier said Pakistan is ready to "wrap up" tensions with India if New Delhi de-escalates the situation.

"We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we'll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension," he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg Television.

The Pakistan Army spokesman said six locations were attacked by India.

He said that 13 people were killed and 37 others injured in Bahwalpur's Ahmedpur East, where the Subhan Allah mosque was attacked. In Muridke, three men were killed and one was injured.

In Muzaffarabad, three persons were killed and two injured in the attack on the Bilal mosque. In the strike at Kotli, two youths were killed, while two persons were injured.

The army spokesperson also said that five civilians were killed in cross LoC firing by India.

JeM chief Azhar acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in the missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur.

In Muridke, some 40 kms from Lahore, the army personnel and members of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah of Hafiz Saeed attended the funeral of three persons, believed to be the members of the JuD, killed in the strikes on the terror group's headquarters.

Pakistan announced a 48-hour closure of its airspace for all air traffic after the strike. However, aviation authorities reopened the airspace after an eight-hour closure.

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres "calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

US President Donald Trump said he hopes that the hostilities will end "very quickly". British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK is engaging with both India and Pakistan to push for dialogue and de-escalation.

Russia also expressed deep concern at the escalation and called on the parties to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the region.

China called on India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint in the "larger interest of peace and stability" of the region.

The Pakistan market saw investors in panic mode in intra-day trade as the benchmark KSE-100 index decreased by 6,560.82 points, or 5.78 per cent, to stand at 107,007.68 from the last close of 113,568.50 when the market opened this morning.

Prime Minister Sharif earlier termed the Indian missile strikes as an "act of war" and said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply."

"At no point Indian aircraft was allowed to enter Pakistan and no Pakistani aircraft entered India. All PAF assets are safe,” he said.

He claimed that India also targeted the Neelum Jhelum project by attacking a water storage dam, which he termed a dangerous sign.

In its statement, the NSC called upon the international community to recognise “the gravity of India's unprovoked illegal actions” and to hold it accountable for its blatant violations of international norms and laws.

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the Pahalgam terror attack.

India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and the downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the top defence brass that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)