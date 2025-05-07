Tokyo, May 7: A man with a knife slashed two passengers on a train stopping at a Tokyo subway station during the evening rush on Wednesday, and their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Japanese police and media reported. The 43-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, Tokyo's metropolitan police said. The suspect's motives and other details were not immediately known. Japan: Doctors Successfully Transplant Lab-Grown Insulin Cells Into Woman to Treat Type 1 Diabetes at Kyoto University Hospital.

The suspect slashed a man in his 20s in the head as he got on a subway car. A passenger in his 30s had his finger slashed while he and nearby passengers seized the attacker, Japan's NHK television reported. A witness told NHK he saw the suspect brandishing a knife inside the car, but he did not resist when he was seized by other passengers. As the witness returned to the platform, the first victim, bleeding and slumped to the floor, asked for an ambulance, NHK said. Japan Population Declined: Population of Japanese Nationals Fell by 8,98,000 in 2024, 14th Straight Year of Decline.

Trains on the line were temporarily suspended for “inspection” of subway cars, the operator Tokyo Metro Co said. Though Japan is known for its safety, there has been a growing number of random attacks in public places using knives or homemade explosives in recent years. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)