Ramallah [Palestine], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 700 Omicron infections has been reported in the Palestinian territories in less than two months, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Kamal al-Shakhra, a spokesman for the ministry, told reporters that the rapid increase in Omicron cases "is worrying."

Noting that the coronavirus positivity rate in the West Bank rose to 30 percent, al-Shakhra said the Omicron variant "is very dangerous for those who still haven't received proper vaccinations."

The spokesman warned of another surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming days, urging the public to get vaccines as soon as possible and abide by protective measures of wearing masks and social distancing.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry said in a statement that it recorded three deaths and 642 new COVID-19 cases in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours. (ANI/Xinhua)

