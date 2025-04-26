Ramallah (West Bank), Apr 26 (AP) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday named a veteran aide and confidant as his new vice president.

It's a major step by the aging leader to designate a successor.

The appointment of Hussein al-Sheikh as vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organisation does not guarantee he will be the next Palestinian president. (AP)

