Jerusalem, Jun 21 (AP) Palestinian residents of a West Bank village say hundreds of Israeli settlers have entered the community and set fire to dozens of homes and cars.

The attack on Wednesday comes a day after a pair of Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis outside a West Bank settlement.

Residents in Turmus Ayya said the settlers rampaged through the main road of the town.

Witnesses said the Israeli army entered the town and settlers were withdrawing. (AP)

