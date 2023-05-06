Buenos Aires, May 6 (AP) Paraguayan police on Friday detained Paraguayo Cubas, a far-right populist who came in third in Sunday's presidential election and encouraged his supporters to protest over his unsubstantiated claims that the vote was marred by fraud.

Cubas was being held in preventive detention under an order by the Attorney General's Office that is accusing him of breach of the peace, Police Commissioner Gilberto Fleitas said in a radio interview.

Cubas, the candidate of the National Crusade Party who received 23 per cent of the votes Sunday, was broadcasting live on Facebook when officers detained him outside his hotel in San Lorenzo, around 15 kilometres (9 miles) from Asunción. He had been telling supporters since Monday that he was heading to the capital to lead the protests.

The Organisation of American States, which deployed an observation mission for the election, said Tuesday there was "no reason to doubt the results" of the vote count.

Santiago Peña of the long-ruling Colorado Party easily won Sunday's presidential election with 43 per cent of the vote. (AP)

