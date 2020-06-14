Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Paris Police Detain 26 People During Unsanctioned BLM Protest

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:31 AM IST
World.

Paris [France], June 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The French police have detained 26 people who participated in an uncoordinated protest against racism and police brutality in Paris on Saturday, the Police Prefecture said.

The rally started earlier in the day on the Place de la Republique with protesters being expected to march toward the Palais Garnier but policemen cordoned off the area. According to French BFMTV broadcaster, some 15,000 people took part in the rally.

"As of 19:00 p.m. [17:00 GMT], law enforcement forces have made 26 detentions," the Paris Police Prefecture wrote on Twitter without specifying reasons for the detentions.

A wave of protests against racial inequality has swept through the United States and a number of other countries, including France, in the wake of African American man George Floyd's death in police custody the US city of Minneapolis on May 25. French cities such as Marseille and Lyon, which also have large populations of African descent, are expecting similar marches over the weekend. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

