Paris, Jun 30 (AP) Paris police say checks have been completed at a popular shopping center near La Defense business district and a witness's report of seeing a man carrying a gun turned out to be an apparent false alarm.

The police force in the French capital said on Twitter that “at this stage, no suspicious individual has been found by security forces" at the “Les Quatre Temps” shopping center.

Also Read | Namaz Banned For Muslim Employees of Chinese Companies in Pakistan, Old Video of Cleric Slamming Beijing Resurfaces.

People already there when officers arrived to search the premises on Tuesday were initially asked to stay inside shops but will now be free to continue shopping, police said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)