New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): A parliamentary delegation from the Russia, led by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, called on the President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday.

The visit marked a significant moment in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariffs: Polish PM Donald Tusk Urges European Union To Remain United As EU Faces Threat of Trade War With US.

Welcoming the delegation, Murmu expressed that exchanges of this nature among public representatives are crucial in fostering stronger cooperation. She emphasised that such interactions not only allow for the continued evolution of the partnership but also help keep it contemporary and responsive to current global developments.

She also noted that the positive impact of regular contact is evident in the broader "India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," which benefits greatly from ongoing dialogues at various levels of governance and diplomacy.

Also Read | BAPS Temple in Johannesburg: Shri Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex in Northriding Opens Its Doors Following Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

The President further highlighted the consistent engagement between the two countries' leaderships, noting the regular interactions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. She remarked that the cooperation between the Indian and Russian parliaments has also been quite strong. Mechanisms like the Inter-Parliamentary Commission have played a crucial role in facilitating this cooperation.

The President emphasised the importance of enhancing the interaction between women and youth parliamentarians of both nations, pointing out that closer collaboration in this regard would contribute positively to the broader relationship.

President Murmu also shared that she had recently inaugurated the New Delhi World Book Fair, where Russia is the Focus Country this year. She expressed that the Fair provides Indian readers with a wonderful opportunity to explore the rich literary heritage of Russia, enhancing cultural understanding between the two nations.

The President urged for deeper engagement in cultural and artistic exchanges, reinforcing the importance of such activities in building people-to-people connections between India and Russia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)