Berlin, Jun 8 (AP) Austrian authorities were working to evacuate people from a train after a fire broke out in a tunnel Wednesday evening.

Police said a night train with some 200 passengers on board was in the tunnel near Fritzens, east of Innsbruck in the Tyrol region, when the fire broke out, the Austria Press Agency reported. There was no immediate information on any injuries.

Public broadcaster ORF said the fire apparently has been extinguished, according to railway operator OeBB. The train reportedly was en route to Hamburg and Amsterdam.

Austrian media said that one or more cars being transported by the train appeared to have caught fire as a result of a fault with overhead electric wires.

