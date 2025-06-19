Islamabad, Jun 19 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday said it believes that the peaceful route of diplomacy offers stability and peace in the region.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan made the remarks while responding to a question during his weekly press briefing in Islamabad.

"Pakistan believes that the peaceful route of diplomacy offers stability, and peace in the region," he said. “This is what we continue to emphasize," he added.

To a question, he said, Pakistan adopted a measured and responsible approach during the recent conflict with India and defended itself.

"And in terms of our preference for dialogue, diplomacy and peace, we agreed to a ceasefire which was brokered and facilitated by the United States of America,” he claimed.

He also said that for the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev, no visa application was filed with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

"We would be glad to welcome the pilgrims if they wish to visit Pakistan,” Khan said while responding to a question on the visit of pilgrims from India.

