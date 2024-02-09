Islamabad [Pakistan], February 09 (ANI):Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, estranged leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has emphasized that the "people of Pakistan have spoken," as results begin to come out for general elections 2024."

He warned that any attempt to "manipulate their mandate will result in unsustainable chaos".

"The heat of the electoral process has passed; it is time to allow the country to heal.

Furthermore, Abbasi urged political leaders, including Mian Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and others- must rise above petty politics and work together to confront the immense challenges our country is facing; they need to recognise that history is not kind to selfish politicians."

The remarks by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi underscore the need for collective action and cooperation among political leaders to steer Pakistan through its current challenges.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf have alleged mass rigging.

A video released on X from PTI official account states, "The worst rigging in history in NA 126 Lahore! Malik Tawqir Abbas Khokhar has a lead of 50 thousand votes and to defeat PTI in a clearly winnable seat, the administration actively and systematically rigged, threw out all the workers, including the PTI candidate, from the RO's office. Excluded and results withheld,"

Moreover, PTI alleged that there are reports of the polling agents getting abducted and forced to sign fake Form 45s. Imran Khan's party said that it has video evidence of rigging. It said that the people of Pakistan would not accept the "rigged elections."

PTI posted several videos of its workers and candidates claiming that returning officers were indulging in wide scaled rigging despite independent candidates backed by PTI securing wings

Additionally PTI shared visuals of a polling station and mentioned that Returning Officer's Office rangers and army are deployed outside while presiding officer form 45 is being thrown.(ANI)

