Manila [Philippine], October 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Philippine Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo said on Thursday that she will run for president in the May 2022 elections in the Southeast Asian country.

"I will fight. We will fight. I am running for president in the 2022 elections," Robredo, 56, said in an online announcement.

The opposition coalition 1Sambayan endorsed Robredo to be its presidential candidate.

Robredo had delayed her announcement after trying to forge a united opposition slate with other presidential contenders, but her efforts failed.

Robredo is expected to file her certificate of candidacy before Friday, the deadline for the week-long submission of certificates of candidacy for politicians who plan to run in next year's elections. (ANI/Xinhua)

