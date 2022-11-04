Manila [Philippines], November 4 (ANI): Philippines's Bureau of Immigration has deported 21 Chinese nationals linked to illegal online gambling.

"The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the second batch of illegal online gambling-related deportations," Philippines's Bureau of Immigration said in a Facebook post.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, 21 additional Chinese nationals boarded a Philippine Airlines flight to Wuhan, China afternoon of November 2.

This comes after the initial batch of six Chinese nationals deported last October 19. Subjects were escorted by operatives from the BI's Warden Facility Protection Unit, Border Control and Intelligence Unit, and Intelligence Division.

The BI earlier reported that it will implement the deportation of more than 300 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese citizens, who have been arrested by local law enforcement agencies for involvement in illegal online gambling.

Tansingco said that they have reported the update to the Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who attended and monitored the departure of the first batch of deportees.

"We will ensure that those involved in illegal activities will be deported and blacklisted," said Tansingco. "This is to create a safe space for foreign nationals who comply with immigration policies are here in the country legally," he added.

Tansingco said they expect the next batch to be implemented soon, as they are in close coordination with the Chinese Embassy for the expeditious release of the deportees' travel documents. (ANI)

