Manila [Philippines], March 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 564 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,670,739.

The DOH said 169 more people died from COVID-19 complications, taking the coronavirus death toll to 57,610. The number of active cases has dropped to 46,537 in the country.

The DOH has reported under 1,000 daily new cases since March 2 as the current wave of infections triggered by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which peaked in mid-January, was ebbing.

The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases. The country has seen four COVID-19 waves since the pandemic began in January 2020.

The Philippines, with around 110 million population, has tested over 26.7 million people for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

