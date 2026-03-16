New Delhi, March 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out search operations at 10 locations across West Bengal in connection with a case related to an alleged illegal call centre operation, officials said.

The agency sleuths carried out simultaneous raids based on certain inputs about the accused linked to the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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The raids have been underway since early Monday, covering multiple cities, including Siliguri, Howrah, Bidhannagar and Durgapur in West Bengal as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected financial irregularities and fraudulent activities linked to the call centre network.

As per the officials, the searches are being conducted at the premises of several individuals believed to be associated with the operation. Those whose premises are being searched include Surashree Kar, Samrat Ghosh and Subhajit Chakraborty, among others, they said, requesting anonymity.

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Officials said the action has been initiated to gather evidence and trace financial transactions related to the alleged illegal activities. Documents, digital devices and other materials are likely to be examined as part of the investigation.

In a separate development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted before a Delhi court that there is sufficient material to frame charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and other accused persons, including his family members, in the alleged land-for-job money laundering case.

There is evidence that proceeds of crime were used and utilised by the accused persons, the ED said while concluding its arguments before the Rouse Avenue court here on the issue of framing of charges in the land for job scam case.

After hearing arguements on framing charges by the ED, Special Judge Vishal Gogne listed the matter for hearing arguments on behalf of the accused persons from March 23 to March 30.

The court had earlier issued summons to 16 accused persons, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and businessman Amit Katyal, who is said to be a close aide of the former railways minister. (ANI)

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