Karachi [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will remain prohibited from flying to and from the United Kingdom, the UK Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed on Tuesday, dismissing speculation of an imminent return after a four-year suspension, The Express Tribune reported.

A spokesperson for the DfT stated that airlines must undergo a rigorous review process before restrictions can be lifted, adding that the UK Civil Aviation Authority was in discussions with Pakistani officials. However, no timeline has been provided for when the ban might be reconsidered.

The UK Air Safety List continues to bar all air carriers certified by Pakistan's aviation regulator from operating commercial flights to, from, or within British airspace.

This regulatory measure, aimed at ensuring passenger safety, remains in effect despite recent reports that the British Air Safety Committee had discussed the possibility of lifting the ban, raising brief hopes among Pakistani authorities, reported the Express Tribune.

The suspension, initially imposed in July 2020 by both UK and European regulators, followed revelations that numerous Pakistani pilots were flying with fraudulent licences. Then-Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan admitted to the issue in the aftermath of a PIA Airbus A-320 crash in Karachi, which killed nearly 100 people. The scandal triggered bans in multiple regions, including the European Union and the United States, costing PIA an estimated Rs40 billion (USD 144 million) annually in lost revenue.

Despite the continued UK restrictions, PIA marked a small achievement in January 2025 by resuming direct flights to Europe, starting with a route from Islamabad to Paris. PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan stated that if the airline were to regain approval from British authorities, London, Manchester, and Birmingham would be its top priorities for resuming operations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government is advancing plans to privatise PIA. The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP) approved a fast-tracked process to sell between 51 per cent and 100 per cent of the airline's share capital, including management control, The Express Tribune reported.

The decision, made during a meeting led by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, is part of efforts to reduce the airline's financial burden on the national exchequer. Dar reiterated the government's commitment to unlocking PIA's full potential through privatisation. (ANI)

