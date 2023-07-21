Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kearney, Jul 20 (AP) A pilot died on Thursday after a small plane crashed into a field in western Missouri.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a 911 caller reported the crash at 9:37 am.

Also Read | #MeToo Accusations Against One of China’s Leading Dissidents.

First responders found the plane engulfed in flames in a soybean field near Kearney, a town 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

The pilot's name has not been released. No one else was on the plane.

Also Read | #MeToo Accusations Against One of China’s Leading Dissidents.

The sheriff's office said the twin-engine Piper aircraft took off from a small airport near the crash site. The plane had just fuelled up, and the 140 gallons (529.96 litres) of fuel on board contributed to the fire, the office said in a news release.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the accident.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)