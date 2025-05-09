Ankara, May 9 (AP) A Kurdish militant group could soon announce a historic decision to disband and disarm as part of a new peace initiative with Turkiye to end a 40-year insurgency, a pro-Kurdish party suggested Friday.

The armed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, whose leadership is based in northern Iraq, has already convened a long-awaited congress and could make an announcement “at any moment,” according to Aysegul Dogan, a spokeswoman for the People's Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: Man Drugs and Rapes Daughters for Several Months After Tying Them to Mattresses in Faeces and Garbage Filled Room at Home in Juazeiro Do Norte, Arrested.

The PKK held a congress between May 5-7 in two locations in northern Iraq, according to a report Friday by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group. The group said that “historic” decisions taken at the congress would be shared with the public soon.

The report also said a statement by PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan outlining his “perspectives and proposals” were read during the congress.

Also Read | Setback for Pakistan as World Bank Declines to Intervene in Indus Water Treaty Row After India’s Suspension in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack.

In February, Ocalan called on his group to lay down arms and dissolve itself in a bid to end the conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since the 1980s.

The outlawed PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye and most Western states, announced a ceasefire days later but had set conditions to disband, including the establishment of a legal mechanism for peace talks.

The latest peace initiative was launched in October by Devlet Bahceli, a far-right Turkish politician who suggested that Ocalan, who is imprisoned on an island off Istanbul, could be granted parole if his group renounces violence and disbands.

Previous peace efforts between Turkiye and the group have ended with failure -- the most recent time in 2015. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)