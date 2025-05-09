Juazeiro do Norte, May 9: In a horrifying incident, an elderly man has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping his two adult daughters, aged 36 and 38, over several months at their home in Juazeiro do Norte, Brazil. The 68-year-old reportedly kept them tied to filthy mattresses surrounded by faeces and rotting garbage. The shocking case came to light on May 5 after a tip-off from a neighbour, leading to a police raid. Authorities discovered the sisters in a state of severe malnutrition and dehydration.

According to a report by The Mirror, the sisters were found in appalling conditions, bound to filthy mattresses in a room surrounded by rotting garbage and human faeces. One of the daughters was found with her feet tied together with a makeshift hobble, while the other appeared comatose, lying on a similarly stained bed. Both women were severely malnourished, dehydrated, and physically weakened. The gruesome discovery prompted immediate action from the authorities. Brazil Horror: Elderly Woman Kills ‘Child Abuser’, Eats His Penis and Heart After Cooking Them at Beach Resort in Sao Paulo; Arrested.

The father, whose identity has not been disclosed by the police to protect the victims, reportedly began the abuse when their mother left for a hospital appointment over a year ago and never returned. Police revealed that the man had confined his daughters to the room, using restraints to keep them immobilised. Neighbours had long suspected something was wrong but were unaware of the extent of the violence until the police raid uncovered the horrifying truth. Brazil Horror: Man Raped and Imprisoned Wife, 7 Children and Mother-In-Law For 20 Years; Arrested.

Following their rescue, the sisters were taken to a hospital for medical attention, where they are now recovering slowly from their traumatic ordeal. Police have charged the father with domestic violence, mistreatment, and unlawful imprisonment. He is expected to face further charges, including rape, once the results of medical examinations confirm signs of sexual abuse.

