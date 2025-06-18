Zagreb, Jun 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Croatia on Wednesday on the first-ever visit by an Indian premier, during which he will hold talks with the country's leadership to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister arrived here from Canada on the last leg of his three-nation visit. In Canada, the Prime Minister attended the G7 summit and held talks with several world leaders. He had earlier visited Cyprus as part of the tour.

"I look forward to my visit to the Republic of Croatia and meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic," Modi said in a statement before his departure in New Delhi on Sunday.

"Both our countries enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest," he said.

"The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union," the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement in New Delhi.

