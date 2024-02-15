Doha, Feb 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held fruitful talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here on bilateral cooperation in sectors like trade & investment, energy, and finance, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Doha on Wednesday night on an official visit to Qatar. This is the Prime Minister's second visit to Qatar, he first visited Qatar in June 2016.

"PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with HH @MBA_AlThani_, PM & FM of Qatar in Doha. Discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade & investment, energy, finance among others," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

On his arrival, Modi was received by Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the airport.

During his two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi attended a dinner hosted in his honour by Qatar's Prime Minister llency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. On Thursday, the Prime Minister will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and hold talks on bilateral as well as regional and global issues, the ministry said in a press release.

After his arrival in Doha, Modi posted that he was looking forward to a fruitful visit which will deepen bilateral ties.

"Landed in Doha. Looking forward to a fruitful Qatar visit which will deepen India-Qatar friendship," Modi wrote on X.

Modi reached Doha after a whirlwind two-day trip to the UAE, where he addressed a well-attended Indian diaspora event, the prestigious World Governments Summit, and also inaugurated UAE's first Hindu stone temple among other engagements.

India's announcement on Modi's visit to the Qatari capital came on Monday, hours after seven out of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel returned home, nearly three-and-half months after a Qatari court handed them a death sentence that was subsequently commuted to jail terms ranging from three to 25 years. Qatar released all the eight Indians.

The former Indian Navy personnel apparently faced charges of espionage, but neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.

Modi, in his departure statement, also said the presence of over 8,00,000-strong Indian community in Doha is a “testament to our strong people-to-people ties.” PTI

