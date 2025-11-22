Johannesburg [South Africa], November 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a profound rethinking of global development parameters.

Addressing the session on 'Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind' at the G20 Summit, PM Modi noted that while the G20 has long shaped global finance and growth, prevailing models have deprived large populations of resources and driven the over-exploitation of nature, challenges felt acutely in Africa.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Calls for Rethinking of Development Parameters, Proposes Path-Breaking Initiatives at Opening Session of Global Leaders Meet.

This is the first time that G20 Summit is being held in Africa.

The Prime Minister outlined three path-breaking new initiatives. Global traditional knowledge repository - which meant recognising that many communities across the world preserve eco-balanced, culturally rich, and socially cohesive ways of living, the Prime Minister proposed the creation of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20.

Also Read | G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi and Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni Meet As Opening Session Kicks Off in Johannesburg.

India's Indian Knowledge Systems initiative can form the base for this platform.

The repository will document and share traditional wisdom that demonstrates time-tested models of sustainable living, ensuring that this knowledge is carried forward to future generations.

PM Modi outlined G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, which stresses that Africa's development is in the global interest.

The initiative will adopt a train-the-trainers model across sectors, supported and financed by all G20 partners. The collective target is to create one million certified trainers in Africa over the next decade, who will then help skill millions of young people.

PM Modi proposed a dedicated G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus, aimed at unifying financial, governance, and security tools. The initiative will help disrupt trafficking networks, choke illicit financial flows, and weaken a major funding source for terrorism. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)